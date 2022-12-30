Truth telling advocate Thomas Mayor says The Voice referendum will be an important moment in Australian history, and is urging every citizen to inform themselves properly before they make their vote.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that the referendum, to give all Australians a say on whether the Constitution should be amended to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait people, will be held by December next year.
[It will be] advice coming from a body that Australians, through referendum, have said should be respected ...it says to politicians that they must do things differently, and take this advice seriously, and that does have some power.- Author Thomas Mayor
That 12 month timeframe, according to Torres Strait Islander author Thomas Mayor, who visited Launceston this year, is enough to get a yes vote across the line, but he stressed that the task to raise awareness needed to start now.
"People need to understand that the work of informing our fellow Australians about why they should vote yes is very urgent," Mr Mayor said.
"For those readers that understand that, start taking action now. We cannot just hope that we will win. We have to work for a success at this referendum."
In June this year, the draft provisions for what might be included in the Constitution were given in a speech by Mr Albanese.
This included provision for the creation of a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, that can make representations to Parliament on all matters relating to Indigenous people, and that Parliament has "the power to make laws with respect to the composition, functions, powers and procedures" of the Voice.
Mr Mayor said the Voice will not be a third chamber to Parliament and will not have a right to legislate, as some opposers have argued, and instead will provide advice.
"It clearly ensures that there is a mechanism for Indigenous people to have a say in a proper process, a fair process," Mr Mayor said.
"The fact that the Voice will only provide advice does not make it weak...Indigenous people can provide informed and coherent advice to the Parliament, advice coming from a body that Australians, through a referendum, have said should be respected and genuinely listened to.
"That says to politicians that they must do things differently, and take this advice seriously, and that does have some power."
This week, Mr Albanese said momentum is growing for the referendum, but acknowledged that there will be different and varied opinions on the matter.
"I respect everyone's right to make their own decision on the referendum, but I encourage Australians to consider the generous and gracious request from First Nations people," he said.
While Federal Liberals are yet to state their public position on the Voice, the National Party of Australia have already voiced their opposition, although differences of opinion exist across its state parties.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation's Graeme Gardner, who withdrew his membership in the Referendum Working Group, has described it as a "risky referendum".
On balancing the the risks, and deciding whether the time is right to hold such a referendum, Mr Mayor said a large middle portion of Australia sees that this Constitutional change is not radical, and is not a slight to democracy.
He said if the referendum failed, "it will be hurtful", but "there is always a risk to anything that you do".
"It is about our identity, about strengthening our democracy," Mr Mayor said.
"Australians should be encouraged that there has been decades of work on this matter. This isn't something that has just popped up. There has been decades of work, numerous reports and enquiries that have brought us to this point...polling that indicates a majority of Australians support this, polling that over 80 per cent of indigenous people want this," he said.
"There is a lot of careful thinking, hard work and investment of Indigenous people's emotions to reach the consensus and agreement that this is the way to go forward."
Mr Mayor said all Australians would gain from the Constitutional change.
"It is about unifying a country that has historically excluded Indigenous people."
