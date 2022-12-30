The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Truth telling author says majority of Australians support Voice referendum

IB
By Isabel Bird
December 31 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes: Torres Strait Islander author Thomas Mayor says Indigenous people are putting their faith in Australian people to make changes to the Constitution that ill unify Australia. Image: Supplied

Truth telling advocate Thomas Mayor says The Voice referendum will be an important moment in Australian history, and is urging every citizen to inform themselves properly before they make their vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.