Riverside 'good value' as entry-level housing hits $350k

Home buyers can expect to pay about $350,000 to get into Northern Tasmania's most affordable suburbs, according to new CoreLogic data.
Apart from Rosebery in the state's North-West, the median house value of Northern Tasmania's 10 most affordable suburbs is between $350,000 and $400,000.
A similar price bracket captures the median value of units in the North's most affordable areas, which include Mowbray, Newnham and Newstead.
Elders Town Shearing Launceston's Ken Jones said it was becoming difficult to find a property for less than $300,000.
"If you're looking at a good three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in a good area that's really neat and doesn't need heaps of work, you're looking around that $600,000 to $650,000 mark," he said.
"In some areas you can still buy a unit for $350,000 to $400,000, but even most of the good units now you're looking at $450,000-plus."
Mr Jones said Invermay real estate had "gone nuts", but a West Tamar suburb remained good value.
"The area I reckon is good value at the moment for families is Riverside," Mr Jones said.
"It's a good area and yet you can still buy a nice three, four-bedroom home there, depending on the condition, for $450,000 to $550,000."
According to CoreLogic's Best of the Best report, East Launceston ($886,000 median house value) and Grindelwald ($853,000 median house value) were the North's priciest areas in 2022.
Turners Beach, with a median house price of $688,000, was the most expensive suburb in the North-West.
Mr Jones said property prices were remaining steady despite regular rate increases from the Reserve Bank.
However, time on market - how long properties take to sell - has blown out to about four weeks.
"Even that figure isn't very accurate because there's a lot of properties just sitting on the market and not selling, therefore they haven't become a statistic yet," he said.
"When those properties sell in three or four months' time, maybe more for some of them ... that could blow [the figure] out to three or four months."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.