Kitchen fire closes Hadspen IGA

The Hadspen IGA has been closed until further notice following a kitchen fire on Thursday evening.
Tasmania Fire Service were called to the scene about 7.30pm when a deep fryer caught on fire.
TFS vehicles from Hadspen, Launceston, Carrick and Prospect attended the scene, and firefighters extinguished the blaze with a fire blanket and moved the cooker outside.
No structural damage was reported from the fire, which was deemed accidental.
In a statement on social media, Hadspen IGA posted: "Shop will be closed until further notice for clean up due to fire happening inside last night. Sorry for any inconvenience."
TFS reminded businesses and residents to never leave cooking unattended, and to ensure kitchens are fitted with fire blankets and fire extinguishers.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
