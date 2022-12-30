The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hadspen IGA closed following kitchen fire

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated December 30 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kitchen fire closes Hadspen IGA

The Hadspen IGA has been closed until further notice following a kitchen fire on Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.