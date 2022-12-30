A development application and traffic assessment for the refurbishment of George Town's old RSL building marks the next step in a long-awaited community hub for the region.
The application, submitted by George Town Council, proposes a complete renovation of the building into a multi-use space, including a 100 person capacity restaurant, bar and cafe, mountain biking facilities, office spaces, community rooms and amenities.
Two new buildings, an amenities block and a coffee kiosk, will also be constructed on the lot.
The development - which will be located between Anzac Drive, Main Road, and Friend Street - will also have 50 on-site parking spaces, including four accessible spaces, as well as minibus parking.
Initially flagged for development in 2020 as part of the council's community tourist visitor strategy, the project will be a significant step forward for the municipality's burgeoning mountain bike tourism infrastructure, pending approval.
The development comes as the council continues to open more mountain biking trails as part of a broader push to attract more tourism to the area.
But the facilities will also provide a space for community groups and projects such as a new office space for the not-for-profit Future Impact Group, and a "Digital Warriors Program" for online and digital-literacy training.
For FIG spokesperson Jo Hart, the potential development would be a much needed addition for the community.
"It is really exciting to have another community space," Ms Hart said.
"It's something new, it's placed-based, and it's connecting a whole range of different services to ensure that what is provided does not overlap or duplicate with other services in town."
munity organisation has spent the past few years advocating for strategic growth for the region, which Ms Hart said had been struggling to gain traction in the past few years.
But through state government funding and grass-roots initiatives, the group have established themselves as a key voice for community involvement.
Ms Hart said, if built, their new office spaces would provide new employment and work experience opportunities for the region which has traditionally had high unemployment rates.
"We'll be able to work with community to provide individualised programs or support - whatever is needed for individuals from our community who are really interested in cracking the job market," she said.
