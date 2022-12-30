Tasmania held to ransom by AFL over team

When will the AFL stop holding the Tasmanian football-loving public to ransom, regarding the conditions of us having a team here?
New teams in the league have never been asked to build a new stadium or make sure it had a roof.
The MCG, the home of football, does not have a roof.
The rivalry in Tasmania raises its ugly head once again when you read the business case for entry into the AFL.
The headquarters for our team should be in Launceston as it is in the middle of the state and therefore makes it convenient for all supporters.
Launceston also has an AFL-approved stadium.
It is an easy walk to the city where there are plenty of hotels, cafes and restaurants for visitors who also come to watch the football from other states.
The business case states UTAS Stadium was not a suitable venue as it was between the river and a main road.
Football fans have been visiting Launceston from all over the state and other states for many years now, to watch Hawthorn and their opponents play.
There are always plenty of great comments about our beautiful city.
Instead of spending all that money on building a new white elephant in Hobart, all that is needed is another grandstand at UTAS Stadium.
Denise Clark, Longford.
So the proponents for the business case for the AFL stadium at Macquarie Point (The Examiner, December 29) suggest that there is a problem with the UTAS stadium placement on a busy road.
Never mind that there is ample parking within easy walking distance of the stadium.
Now, let us fast forward to 2028.
The stadium is built, it is a Saturday and Salamanca Market is on as usual.
One can but imagine the traffic chaos in an already overloaded Hobart CBD on such a day, making attendance at UTAS stadium seem like a walk in the park.
Not much evidence of any deep thinking by the proponents.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston.
