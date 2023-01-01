I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like over there and playing against other people.- Arpan Rai
What started as school holidays fun has turned into an incredible experience for Launceston City's Arpan Rai.
The 16-year-old is heading to London in January for a 12-day camp with English Premier League club, West Ham United.
He has been invited to visit the club and take part in a development tour.
Rai said it also functioned as a try-out for the West Ham academy for young players.
The St Patrick's College grade 10 student is over the moon and can't wait to fly over.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like over there and playing against other people," he said.
It will be the midfielder's biggest soccer milestone to date.
"This is the big one. I have been selected for state to represent Tasmania but I didn't get to do that because of COVID," he said.
The opportunity came about after he shone at a Launceston City-hosted West Ham United talent identification camp in July. Professional coaches from the Premier League club's academy were at the camp.
He then showcased his talent when invited to the national camp on the Gold Coast in September.
Rai, who played for City's under-18s in 2022, has been putting in hard work behind the scenes to be ready.
"I've been training a bit and City have also started their pre-season which I go to, which is going to help," he said.
"I want to be playing in City's under-21s next year."
It was the youngster's first year at City after having previously played at North Launceston Eagles and then Northern Rangers.
Rai was a Launceston City Juventus Academy scholarship recipient for the 2022 season.
It's purpose is to provide encouragement, acknowledgement and recognition of a player's potential. Rai, who moved to Tasmania from Nepal in 2014, was also selected in the under-15 state squad in 2021.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
