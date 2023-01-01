The Examiner
Launceston City's Arpan Rai going to West Ham United camp in London

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
January 2 2023 - 10:27am
Launceston City soccer player Arpan Rai. Picture by Phillip Biggs

I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like over there and playing against other people.

- Arpan Rai

What started as school holidays fun has turned into an incredible experience for Launceston City's Arpan Rai.

