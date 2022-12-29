Police reveal why man crashed into a house in Launceston

Initial investigations by police have determined what may have lead to a man crashing into a house in Launceston.
Shortly after 5pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, emergency services responded to a motor vehicle crash on Lawrence Street at Launceston where a car has crashed into a house.
Initial investigations have determined a grey Mazda 3 was being driven east on Boland Street and had crossed the centre line.
The Mazda has then collided with another vehicle and continued into Lawrence Street where it crashed into the residence, causing significant damage to the building.
The 33-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the Mazda was believed to have suffered a medical episode which caused the crash. He was transferred to the Launceston General Hospital for a medical assessment but is not believed to have suffered any serious injury.
"Two people in the second vehicle involved were not physically injured. The house which was hit by the Mazda was significantly damaged, and it was very lucky the female occupant was not in the immediate area where the damage occurred," police said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
