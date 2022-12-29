Former woodchopping world champion Mitch Argent was at his powerful best at Exeter Woodchopping Carnival, winning the Tasmanian 350-millimetre standing championship.
The Queenslander narrowly beat reigning Tasmanian champion of champions Kody Steers, from Gowrie Park, with Victoria's Blake Meyer third.
"I like chopping the bigger standing blocks, so this is one I really wanted to win," Argent said.
He will get the opportunity again on Saturday when the Tasmanian 400mm standing championship headlines the chopping program at the Burnie Carnival.
In the Tony and Cath Beams Memorial 350mm Standing Handicap, Steers easily won off the second back mark of 20 seconds from Queensland's Campbell Newman, with European champion Ferry Svan, from Sweden, third.
It was a special win for Steers, who knew the late couple.
"This means a lot to me - Tony and Cath did so much for Tasmanian woodchopping, and it's carried on after them through the generations," he said.
"I don't know where woodchopping in Tasmania would be without the Beams family."
Argent also won the 250mm standing handicap while Anthony McCauley won the 300mm underhand and Victorian Matthew Coffey the 300mm standing events.
Queensland's Anne Paterson won the 275mm underhand and 300mm single-handed sawing events but was denied a clean sweep of women's handicaps when Scottsdale's Vaughan and Cynthia Kettle won the Jack and Jill 375mm double-handed sawing.
Victorian Brad Meyer won the 275mm block for B-grade competitors.
