AFL team call quite high on 2023 wish list

One would imagine both Premier Jeremy Rockliff and AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan would have a very similar New Year's resolution up their sleeve.
To get Tasmania's long awaited entry to the competition locked in as soon as possible once the calendar moves into 2023.
Remember this is a decision that we all thought was going to be made in August, a date that has well and truly passed.
For Mr McLachlan, it will be one of his final acts on what has become a surprisingly extended farewell tour as league boss, while for Mr Rockliff, it has become somewhat of a political hot potato thanks to the conjecture around the proposed Hobart stadium.
For both men, a Tasmanian side would very much become a legacy item of their time in charge.
The ball is very much in federal Labor's court in regards to funding for the stadium, especially after Mr Rockliff met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week following the release of business case into the stadium.
How this all plays out politically could be as intense as anything that is witnessed at a footy ground next year.
If it doesn't get up, blame could be placed at the feet of the federal government if it doesn't come to the party. But what potentially that could do to Labor's brand in this state, one which at the moment is certainly not at its strongest point in history, would be the question.
On the flip-side, if the green light is given, there could still very much be some challenges for the state government, with the stadium requirement one which has still yet to be fully embraced by many members of the community.
Despite the fact that this would be a situation where the long-held dream of many to have a Tasmanian AFL side would be realised, that opposition would likely remain.
Those queries over whether there are greater priorities or whether simply upgrading AFL-standard venues UTAS Stadium or Blundstone Arena would of been a better option aren't ones which will just go away.
You can only hope this saga isn't one that drags on too deep into 2023, because Tasmanians have been waiting long enough for an answer, one way or another.
