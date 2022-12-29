Queries into the impact of the Tullah fire station closure on the recent Rosebery bushfire have been extinguished, as the Tasmanian Fire Service (TFS) maintains the West Coast merger had not affected its response.
A TFS spokesperson said the amalgamation of the Tullah and Rosebery brigades had not influenced firefighting efforts to the blaze on Tuesday.
"Resources have not been reduced during the amalgamation," they said.
"The truck and other resources from Tullah were moved to Rosebery.
"When Tullah and Rosebery brigades amalgamated, there was only one volunteer member at Tullah, who was a support member and not a firefighter."
When asked if increased resources needed to be allocated to the West Coast, the TFS spokesperson said it was unnecessary.
ALSO IN NEWS:
"Key bushfire firefighting strategies involve 'rapid weight of attack' involving multiple aircraft and strike teams, not more fire stations," they said.
"Resources are dispatched and allocated to areas, such as the West Coast, based on risk predictions from our Fire Behaviour Analysts.
"This is done by relocating aircraft and deploying additional crews from other areas within the North-West region."
This is the second summer that the amalgamation of the West Coast brigades has been called into question, following a bushfire at Mackintosh Dam Road near Tullah in January.
Labor's police, fire, and emergency management representative Michelle O'Byrne said funding for the TFS needed to be improved.
"Our career firefighters deserve to be properly funded, and they are currently the worst-paid in the country," she said.
"We know there are issues regarding the safety of our fire trucks."
In response to Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis' saying that an inquiry into the messaging system would be conducted, Ms O'Byrne said the Labor Party is "fully supportive of an inquiry into the warning system".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.