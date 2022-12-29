A 46-year-old veterinarian has been arrested 19 times for what she labels "forest defence".
Volunteer environmental activist Colette Harmsen is on a three month suspended jail term for "peaceful protest" in Tasmania's threatened forest, the Tarkine.
She had worked with the Tasmanian government's Save the Tasmanian Devils program for eight years and said she was dedicated to protecting and defending the environment to prevent the destruction of wild places.
She said scientists were being ignored in the debate and were therefore engaging in direct action.
"At some point, everybody will see that we should have paid attention to the experts," she said
Her bail conditions restrict her to within 30km of her house, which have been in place since July this year.
She said she was alarmed that the industries that "degrade and destroy our environment are the industries that are offered the most support by the government".
"Where are the court ordered penalties for illegal logging? For illegal mining works?" She said.
"Good people break bad laws."
She said the activists she worked with practiced non-violent direct action and do not endanger worker safety, and that no worker had been injured during her time as an environmental activist.
"Perhaps there is still time for government to surprise everyone and take a stand," she said.
The Greens plan to take a proposal to enshrine the right to protest in Australia to federal parliament next year.
Greens national justice spokesperson David Shoebridge said this was a good place for the debate because federal parliament is a "little bit more distant from the extractive industries".
State development minister Guy Barnett said that the Greens' opposition to the amendments to the Police Offences Act 1935 legislation in the federal parliament was "disappointing".
"As a government we stand shoulder to shoulder with the productive industries and Tasmanian workers," Mr Barnett said.
He said that the new legislation did not limit "lawful protesting".
Born and raised in Riana, I am glad to be back reporting on local issues across the North-West. Got a story idea? Please contact me. elise.kaine@theadvocate.com.au
Born and raised in Riana, I am glad to be back reporting on local issues across the North-West. Got a story idea? Please contact me. elise.kaine@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.