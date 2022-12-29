Update: 12.30pm: Police have discovered the body of a man this morning in Boundary Bay.
Police divers located the man's body about 11.40am and while the man's body has not yet been formally identified, police believe the man is the 50-year-old Sheffield man reported missing yesterday.
A bystander alerted authorities about 12:40pm yesterday and police launched a land, sea and air search utilising a range of resources.
Police located the unmanned boat a short time later. Police would like to thank the local community for the support and assistance that was provided during the search effort.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Update: 9.30pm: Police have scaled back their search for a missing man in Boundary Bay at Great Lake due to sundown.
Police believe the 50-year-old Sheffield man was taking a break ashore while on a solo fishing expedition, when his boat floated away.
"The man appears to have swum out to the vessel in an attempt to retrieve it," police said. A bystander alerted authorities about 12:40pm, after the man disappeared from view.
Police have located the boat and returned it to shore, however the man remains unaccounted for. Police believe the man has likely drowned. The search will continue at first light tomorrow.
EARLIER: The search continues for a man, believed to be from the North-West, last seen in the water beside a boat.
Police believe the man was fishing alone at Boundary Bay, Central Plateau this afternoon. Police and Marine Police continue their search efforts.
Local community members are also assisting in the search. Police said they had located the boat and returned it to shore, however the man remains unaccounted for.
EARLIER: A person who reportedly fell from a boat in the Great Lake is missing.
"Police have located the boat on the water, but the person is currently unaccounted for," Tasmania Police said at 2.19pm on Thursday.
"A bystander alerted authorities about 12:40pm, after reportedly seeing a person fall from an aluminium boat."
The incident was at Boundary Bay.
The Tasmania Police Westpac Rescue helicopter had been sent.
