Just Cats Mowbray are receiving between 10 to 15 cats a day as kitten season continues.
The organisation aimed to raise $30,000 by the end of the year, but are around $5000 short.
Director Rachel Beech said it costs Just Cats around $15,000 a week to house, feed and care for the cats.
"Financial help is our biggest need at the moment," she said.
Many of the animals are coming in from stray cat colonies and have major dental disease.
"So many kittens are coming in that require medications and treatment," Ms Beech said.
In the span of a few weeks, Just Cats have had three kittens come in with bone infections with Ms Beech said was uncommon.
12-week-old kitten, Stormzee had to have her leg removed due to a broken femur but it well and truly on the mend ready for her forever home.
While the facility has its own vet clinic, Ms Beech said they are rapidly outgrowing it.
"We've only got a very small vet clinic. It means that we're limited as to what we can do," Ms Beech said.
"We really need some financial help to help us get over the line build a bigger vet clinic to be able to take in more cats."
The influx of cats creates challenges for the facility.
"It's very difficult for us to have enough foster carers to take them all home," Ms Beech said
"It also just then puts a strain on those that need to surrender their adult pets or stray colonies that need us need our help."
To donate or volunteer, visit justcats.org.au
Alison Foletta
