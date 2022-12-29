Launceston's New Year's Eve Beerfest celebration is set to be a family affair.
There will be more than 20 stalls selling Tasmania's finest beer, gin and whisky, alongside live music and stand-up comedy, however children will perhaps have the most to look forward to with more than five hours of entertainment planned.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he is excited to see families come together.
"What I love is that it's a truly family friendly event from the children's activities that kick off at four o'clock through to the children's fireworks at 9:30," he said.
Beerfest organisers are expecting up to 10,000 people to attend, a figure that was out of reach last year due to capacity limits.
"Having all the borders open has really helped, we do get about a 50 per cent interstate tourist attraction," festival director James Harding said.
The Royal Park event begins at 4pm at and finishes at 12:30am following the midnight fireworks.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
