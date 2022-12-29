Miss Mac's victory at Mowbray on Tuesday marked the welcome return to the winners' list of former Newnham trainer John Newson.
She was Newson's first winner since Miss Ricky scored in Devonport on 10 June 2009.
With more than 50 years experience in greyhound racing, Newson is certainly been no stranger to the collar and lead, having prepared many chasers and he's had success in feature races.
Miss Mac, who is raced in partnership with long-time mates Paul Spencer, Russell Milner, and Wayne Groves, never looked in any danger while leading all way to break her maiden running 16.10s.
The El Grand Senor - Chloe Mac chaser scored by 5-1/2 lengths over Tah Nathan and Jarrod's Boy.
"It was great to be back with a winner," Newson said. "I've had a few problems along the way getting Miss Mac right and to perform the way she did.
"But with help from some friends, she did the job."
"She always displayed the ability early, it was only a matter of her bringing it to the racetrack."
Newson and the other owners purchased Miss Mac from Tony Dawson who was left as caretaker of the litter after breeder Graeme Sherriff passed away.
Newson started training greyhounds in 1972 from his parents' place at West Launceston.
He is a second-generation trainer as his father Lloyd trained dogs during the early days at White City.
Through long-time friends and fellow Newnham-based trainers Doug and Pam Cassidy, Newsone raced Crystal Innings to win four races.
"I had a good chaser called Border Folic who won a few races and another smart dog called Victory Tassie which took out the Gold Collar final at White City in 1982.
"Cutie's Idol won 10 races and held the 590m track record at the Hobart Showgrounds."
Newson was also a part of history when he won a race with Calcutta Miss at the final White City meeting in December 2004.
Involved with the committee of the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club for over 20 years, Newson has been chairman of the board of directors for 10 years and has enjoyed every moment.
