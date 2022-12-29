The Examiner
First win for 13-1/2 years for greyhound trainer John Newson

By Brennan Ryan
December 29 2022 - 3:00pm
Newnham trainer John Newson with Miss Mac, his first winner for more than 13 years.

Miss Mac's victory at Mowbray on Tuesday marked the welcome return to the winners' list of former Newnham trainer John Newson.

