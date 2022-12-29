Hobart's Josh Webster is enjoying his preparation in the lead-up to his Trans Am debut at Race Tasmania in February.
The 20-year-old, a three-time Tasmanian Hyundai Excel Series champion, is excited to reach the milestone in his home state at Symmons Plains.
"There's been plenty of testing at Symmons, especially trying to get used to the car," he said. "We'll be thrown in the deep end but we'll at least have a bit of experience behind us before we are thrown in."
While Baskerville is his home circuit, Webster said he was pleased he'd be making his debut in familiar surroundings.
"It takes the element of learning the track away because I've been around there for six years now," he said.
"I'd hate to know how many laps I've done. So it's more just the element of learning the car."
Webster will join the national field in a recently purchased Chevrolet Camaro prepared by Dream Racing Australia.
He's stoked with the car.
"We actually haven't changed the car too much to suit my liking which is good," he said.
"The Trans Am category is all the same. They all run the 6.2 LS3 engine.
"And everything underneath is the same. The only difference is the body panels. They're a really strict category. So it all comes down to driver talent I guess you could say and not who has the most money."
Webster is surprised how similar the Camaro feels to a Hyundai Excel.
But there is one key difference. "They average around 10 seconds a lap quicker and probably they'd be close to 90 (kilometres per hour) quicker in a straight line at top speed," he said.
"But driving-style wise they're very similar."
The promising driver provided insight into the Trans Am category.
"They're all built in America by the same manufacturer and imported to Australia," he said. "And they're based on an American formula."
Webster reflected on winning his trio of Excel championships in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
"In 2019, that was ... probably one of the hardest ones we had to fight for," he said.
"In 2020, we were able to clean sweep every race and every round.
"Last year, we didn't do the championship.
"This year the plan was to come back and have a full swing at it. It came down to the last race of the last round (November) and we won by one and a half points."
The third edition of Race Tasmania is on February 24-26 at Symmons Plains.
The TCR Australia Series, S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship and the Touring Car Masters are other classes to look out for.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.