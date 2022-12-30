Could a four-day week work in Tasmania?

This time last year, S. Group general manager Phil Beeston had good news for his staff.
For five years, employees at the Launceston architecture firm had knocked off at lunchtime every second Friday.
From 2022 onwards, he announced to an unsurprisingly warm reception, they would knock off early every Friday - with no reduction to their pay.
In its purest form, the four-day week sees workers maintain 100 per cent productivity, over 80 per cent of their normal hours, for 100 per cent of their normal pay.
A recent study of 33 companies, prepared for 4-Day Week Global by independent researchers from Boston College, University College Dublin and Cambridge University, showed that the concept could benefit organisations and employees alike.
"Revenue rose approximately eight per cent over the trial," the report read.
"Hiring rose, absenteeism was reduced and resignations declined slightly.
"On a wide range of outcomes, employees were far better off at the end of the trial than they were at the beginning.
"They were less stressed and less burned out. They were spending more time exercising and were less fatigued. Their sense of satisfaction with their lives improved."
UTAS pro vice-chancellor David Adams said the concept had many upsides, including better work-life balance for employees and a focus on output, rather than time, as a measure of performance.
He said the push towards a four-day week was the first "radical change" to working hours in decades.
"We've got used to the 35-40 hour working week and weekends and so on, but all of these things in historical terms are relatively recent," Professor Adams said.
"Even the idea of a weekend only came about in the 1950s, as did the shift from the 40 hours down to 35 or so in the 1970s - that was the last major event."
Many Tasmanians will know the feeling of barely seeing daylight outside of working hours in winter.
For Mr Beeston, a shorter week means more family time and the chance to exercise without a headtorch.
"On a Friday I pack my running gear and at 12.30pm I can go for a run in the sun and be re-energised. Then I go and pick my kids up from school - that's something I wasn't able to do before."
S. Group architect Anupa Gautam KC labelled the flexibility of an early Friday "absolutely a bliss", while colleague Matt Field uses the extra time to free up his weekend.
"I think everybody really appreciates it," he said.
"I'd rather use that time for appointments and stuff I'd normally have to shoehorn in - that way I've got more time to see friends and family and actually enjoy my weekend.
"I don't think it's dropped productivity in any way, shape or form - I think it's probably increased it."
For Mr Beeston, flexible work hours are guided by three key questions.
Is it good for the customer? Is it good for the team member? Is it good for the business?
For S. Group, the 4.5-day week ticked all three boxes.
"Part of our motivation was for our team to be doing something they enjoy doing," he said.
"We want to honour our team and do what we can to contribute to their lives, and in turn, they'll then want to be part of this team and contribute to this team.
"So far we're still hitting those metrics and KPIs that we need to as a business, even though there's less hours to do it in."
Professor Adams said while the shorter week had proved successful at contemporary professional services like S. Group, there were limitations.
"Clearly it doesn't work for all industries ... [for businesses like] supermarkets it doesn't make sense, it doesn't quite work," he said.
"One of the other arguments, and it's a big issue in Tassie, is it doesn't always work that well for casuals ... it tends to apply to full-time workers where you can measure their productivity over time."
He said there were also instances where a four-day week would negatively affect customers.
"You imagine the public service goes to a four-day week and Service Tasmania shuts down on Friday - that wouldn't work.
"In some areas the customer can be the one who loses out."
Having ventured to a 4.5-day week with no concerns to speak of, Mr Beeston is open to wiping Friday from the work calendar.
"It is on our mind that we could move to a four-day working week in the future," he said.
"There's not a fixed date around achieving that goal or working toward it, but it's just observing - is this still working, is it good for our staff?
"Obviously there's testing of this hypothesis around the world, and I think the jury's still out a little bit on it.
"But there are studies saying that productivity increases because there's a sharper focus on the time that you have available to get your work done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.