After a lengthy consultation, the Tasmanian Government released their 2022-27 Women's Strategy.
The strategy's three goals were to change social and cultural attitudes, empower women and girls to participate in all aspects of society, and acknowledge and recognise women's experiences, achievements, and success.
Seventeen written submissions were received through a public consultation process held between March 26 and April 29.
A public survey had more than 550 individual respondents.
Public submissions included ones from Engender Equality, CarersTas and Women's Health Tasmania.
Women's Health's submission wanted to see the strategy include the needs of women in ways that acknowledge diversity and the challenges women face in Tasmania today.
In their submission, they stated, "without this, the strategy is at risk of being irrelevant and inaccessible."
"Our ideas for the strategy are around broadening its scope, making it more relevant to the diversity of women's lived experiences of inequality," stated the submission.
"The strategy is a golden opportunity to create a fairer Tasmania and transform the unequal divisions of power and privilege that limit women. However, it needs work. We need a strategy that prioritises gender transformative approaches. Its current iteration is not bold enough.
"We would like to see the strategy engage more deeply with the diversity of women and to reflect the urgent issues that affect women in Tasmania."
In reality, entrenched ableism, racism and heteronormativity within our social and economic structures preclude marginalised women from getting anywhere near the spheres in which able-bodied, white, straight women might flourish- Engender Equality public submission to Tasmania's Women's Strategy 2022-27
Their submission's concerns were accountability and intersectionality, a gender-responsive budget analysis through consultation, and improved governance.
Engender Equality is Tasmania's state-wide specialist family violence service. Their submission also found the draft had fallen short of what could be achieved.
"The strategy falls short of translating these objectives into realisable outcomes for the women we know and work alongside across Tasmanian communities," their response stated.
They also wanted to see stronger intersectionality in the strategy. Engender Equality's submission disagreed with the statement that "awareness of women's participation and successes in social, economic and community life inspires other women to follow in their footsteps."
It implied the barriers to 'success' for women experiencing intersecting forms of disadvantage and/or marginalisation might be overcome given sufficient encouragement to "follow in the footsteps" of their peers.
"In reality, entrenched ableism, racism and heteronormativity within our social and economic structures preclude marginalised women from getting anywhere near the spheres in which able-bodied, white, straight women might flourish," their submission stated.
They felt the use of "empowerment" in the strategy was tired as a "result of its over-usage in the context of doing-to women rather than women self-empowering. For this reason, we recommend replacing the term 'empowerment' with the term 'sovereignty' within the strategy".
They also highlighted the need for accountability, stating: "without access to plans for implementation and evaluation, it is difficult to assess the effectiveness of proposed actions in achieving the stated objectives of the strategy".
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
