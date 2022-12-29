Control the pace of the game.
That's what the JackJumpers will be aiming to achieve against Sydney Kings on Friday night according to forward Fabijan Krslovic.
Fifth-ranked Tasmania face the top-of-the-table Kings at Qudos Bank Arena in what will be their final game of 2022.
The JackJumpers got a good look at Sydney when they defeated the Kings 84-76 on December 11. They surged home with a 26-6 final quarter.
Krslovic explained why controlling the tempo was important.
"In transition, I think the coaches said they're the most dangerous team in the league getting up and down the court," he said.
"They play at a very fast pace and have a lot of weapons that can hurt you so slowing them down is going to be a big key and we did a really good job of that in patches last time we played them.
"It's just doing that again, slowing them down and slowing their transition game and making it a grueling half-court contest - I think that's more our style."
There's been plenty of hype about Sydney skipper Xavier Cooks who is enjoying a fine season.
Krslovic echoed teammate Will Magnay's comments from earlier in the week about looking forward to playing against him.
"He's very unique in that he's like a point guard and he's 6 foot 9 and they run a lot of their offence through him so it's a pretty unique challenge," he said.
"But it's always fun to be able to do that and have something different and go up against such a talented guy and he's in MVP conversations for a reason."
Krslovic is in form too having scored 14 points and pulling down five rebounds in Tassie's impressive 93-82 victory against finals-contender New Zealand on Boxing Day.
"It was nice to get out there and have an impact on the offensive end, I never try to do too much," he said.
"But just the way the game happened, every week it's going to be someone else where the game just comes to them.
"It happened to be me against New Zealand. I didn't really force anything, the game came and I hit some shots and it's always good to get points on the back of other guys making plays."
Coach Scott Roth shared his thoughts on how the JackJumpers are tracking this season with their 10-8 win-loss record.
"We're in a spot that is advantageous because we're still playing for something (finals) which a lot of teams in the second year of the history of their franchise wouldn't be," he said.
"There are some positives out of there but we have a long way to go if we're going to try to do anything.
"This is a big month coming up and we have to continue to get better and get more consistent with everything we're doing.
"The league is extremely tough, there's really good players and you have to show up every night."
He spoke of what the group took from their most recent outing against the Kings.
"The big lesson for us was don't give up, we just continue to defend the island and fight like crazy regardless of what the scoreboard is doing," he said.
"The fight of this team is one of the things I've been trying to establish from day one and it's something I think Tasmanians expect whether we're winning or losing.
"The fight was fantastic there when we down 12 or 14 points at the beginning of the fourth and we just kept grinding it out."
Roth provided an update on injured JackJumpers Matt Kenyon and Sam McDaniel.
"I'm hoping they're tracking almost the same way and maybe within a week to 10 days we'll see one of them for sure," he said.
Tip-off is at 7.30pm on Friday in Sydney.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
