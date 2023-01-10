Self-described "comeback queen" Lauren Perry is not giving up on her Olympic dream after a superb finish to 2022 reignited her hopes of qualifying for Paris 2024.
Overcoming a succession of setbacks, the 26-year-old showcased her return to form with a succession of victories in her home-state carnival series.
Fresh from statement podium finishes in national omnium and madison championships, the Launceston-born former junior world champion backed up victory in the Hobart Wheel by adding the national elimination title and then winning the first UCI women's omnium event held in Tasmania at the Silverdome.
She also tasted success in the A-grade scratch race at Devonport before following fellow Australian Cycling Team member Kristina Clonan across the line in the Burnie Wheel.
All of which is a long way from the start to 2022 when the former junior world champion was plagued by glandular fever, COVID and a frustrating spell in Belgium and has left her confident about the road ahead.
"Things are going pretty good," Perry said.
"The year turned around in the back end after I started off not in a good place. I think I'm the comeback queen and in a perfect world I'd like to make a late run into the Olympic team.
"So for now I just need to continue on this trajectory, keep really fit and prove to the team that I can get some results and do the power that they expect of riders to be able to ride a competitive time in Paris."
Asked what an Olympic Games would mean to her, Perry added: "Paris would be a dream come true - a dream I've had since I was a 10-year-old.
"It would be amazing to get myself a spot in the madison or omnium but it's pretty competitive so definitely team pursuit. That's not locked away and I feel there's a spot there.
"We have so much depth here in Australia which is a great thing because I think it's going to put us in a great place to be competitive at the Olympics, but it makes it very hard to make the team."
Although based in Adelaide with the national track squad, Perry has been competing on the road with ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - the Queensland-based team which is also home to fellow Tasmanians Anya Louw, Daniel Di Domenico, Hamish McKenzie, Will Eaves and Zack Gilmore.
After two months out to regain her health last year, Perry competed in several Belgian races with ARA but said the fitness just wasn't there to contest finishes.
"It was a bit of a challenging time and I came home and started working with a new coach, Nick Owen, with support from the Tasmanian Institute of Sport and Matt Gilmore. Since then things have turned around and I've had a second wind in the back half of the year.
"After going not very well for a while I made a goal to medal at omnium and madison nationals, I told Nick that was what I wanted to do and he worked his magic in my training and I was able to achieve that, winning bronze and silver.
"But the start of me realising my form was coming together was winning Noosa and that was really nice."
Perry made it back-to-back wins at the Noosa Tri Australian Open Criterium in October, with teammate Craig Wiggins completing a double for the ARA team.
She backed up with gold, silver and bronze medals in national track events before accumulating valuable UCI points across the Christmas carnival program with an objective of world championship qualification.
"I've been trying to pick up some valuable omnium points to set myself up for a big season next year.
"The omnium is really important for us enduros as it's an Olympic event. To get these points is important for myself and Australia to qualify a spot, and it's even better to do it in front of a home crowd.
"Hopefully, I'd like to ride a world cup then see how we go from there. I should be doing road as well - a bit of both and see what happens. I really hope to be in some European racing again this year to build that base fitness. That is untouched territory for me that could make all the difference."
Fresh from what she called the "launchpad" of the carnivals, Perry will begin the road season at the national championships in Ballarat this week before broadening her horizons towards Europe.
She said unwavering self-belief and a strong support network have been pivotal to her latest progression.
"I think my desire to win a bike race is greater than anything else in the world," she said.
"Nothing compares to winning for me, it just feels so good to succeed whether it's my own win or contributing to a team win. I love what I do so every time something happens it might be a little bit tough but it's not hard for me to make the decision on what I want to do because I'd just love to ride my bike for as long as I can.
"I think with the right people in my corner, they managed to salvage the year for me and we put in some really good work in the last five months - and I think I'm seeing that come to fruition now with these results at the end of the year. I hope it's just the start of what I can achieve next year, and we can go on to bigger and better things.
"If I don't make the Olympics, there's always something else. I'll re-evaluate and see where to go from there but I don't plan on giving up."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
