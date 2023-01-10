The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston cyclist Lauren Perry building on Christmas Carnivals success

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
January 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Perry celebrates victory in the women's omnium held at Launceston Carnival. Picture by Simon Sturzaker

Self-described "comeback queen" Lauren Perry is not giving up on her Olympic dream after a superb finish to 2022 reignited her hopes of qualifying for Paris 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.