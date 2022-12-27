Water outage fixed, seven suburbs on 'conserve water' alerts

Seven towns in the Northern Midlands have been placed on 'conserve water' alerts following outages between Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
On Christmas Day, a leak cut off water supply, or restricted water pressure, to a number of properties in Longford.
TasWater worked overnight to fix the leak only for a junction to fail in a large water main servicing Longford the following morning.
The town's water supply was restored the same day, but repairs and investigations are "ongoing".
"We have restored water to Longford and surrounding reservoirs, and our storages are now refilling," a TasWater spokesman said on Wednesday.
"For the next 48 hours we have alerted residents of Perth, Evandale, Western Junction, White Hills, Devon Hills, Longford and Cressy to please keep usual water use down with shorter showers and half flushes, and where possible minimise all non-essential use such as vehicle cleaning and garden watering.
"We appreciate their ongoing support which will help us get our storage levels back up.
"We have direct-contacted registered customers via SMS and the media and Northern Midlands Council have assisted us to keep people up to date."
A water collection service was set up for Longford residents who could not access water from their own properties during the outage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.