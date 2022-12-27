Government set 'impossible' task for paramedics, says Labor

Labor is accusing the government of setting an impossible task for Tasmania's paramedics in asking them to consider their latest wage offer deal during the busy Christmas period.
HACSU will be sitting down with the state government on Thursday to continue negotiations on its latest paramedics pay offer.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said Christmas was a busy time of the year, and paramedics were now being asked to consider their wage agreements that impact them for years to come.
Ms Dow said the agreement should also consider unsustainable staff shortages and excessive overtime..
She said at least two ambulances across Tasmania have been sent out with patient transport officers instead of a full paramedic crew, indicating increased stress in the system.
"The recent announcement that patient transport officers would again be crewing ambulances instead of paramedics shows there are simply not enough paramedics to safely operate the ambulance service," Ms Dow said.
"Why has the Government waited until Christmas when consultation is difficult to recommence negotiations?
"It is impossible to denote the amount of time and energy needed into making sure this offer is adequate and addresses your concerns when working in a system when people are being asked to come in off their leave, and ambulances are going out with unsafe staffing levels because there are not enough staff."
Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks encouraged the community to consider alternatives when it came to non-urgent medical care, as the Royal Hobart Hospital experienced Level 3 Covid escalation.
"People requiring non-urgent care are encouraged to make use of an appropriate alternative health service to help reduce pressure on our busy Emergency Departments (EDs)," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
"Tasmanians can contact Healthdirect to speak to a Registered Nurse 24 hours a day 7 days a week. They can provide advice on whether people should manage your condition at home, book an appointment with a GP or go to the ED. Healthdirect may also able to offer a call back from a GP."
The current offer includes a 9.5 per cent wage increase over three years, a cost of living payment and increased paid parental leave.
