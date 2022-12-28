The Examiner
Tasmanian Referendum Group member applauds PMs leadership on the Voice

By Isabel Bird
Updated December 28 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 2:47pm
Work ahead: The Referendum Working Group will be meeting early 2023 to consider how best to raise community awareness of the Voice in Parliament and how it should be included in the Constitution.

The Australian Prime Minister's commitment to hold a referendum within the next year is an "important" milestone in the nation's journey to get an Aboriginal voice in parliament, says a Tasmanian Aboriginal leader.

