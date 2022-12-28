The Australian Prime Minister's commitment to hold a referendum within the next year is an "important" milestone in the nation's journey to get an Aboriginal voice in parliament, says a Tasmanian Aboriginal leader.
Labor's Anthony Albanese is set to give a speech at the arts and cultural Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland that will include a re-comitment to holding an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament referendum.
"When Woodford takes place next year, the referendum on the Voice to Parliament will have been held...this is an opportunity for all of us to be a part of enriching our nation and being even stronger in the future."
He said momentum in Australia, to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution, and enshrine a Voice to Parliament to ensure consultation on matters that directly affect Indigenous Australians, such as education, health, housing, and justice issues, is growing.
A 20 member Referendum Working Group to get an Aboriginal Voice To Parliament has been appointed to put forward an appropriate constitutional amendment and consider what is needed to increase community awareness and acceptance of the issue.
Tasmanian Regional Aboriginal Communities Alliance's Rodney Dillon, who is a member of the Refeferendum Working Group, said the Prime Minister's timeframe statement would help to ensure that the Referendum goes ahead.
"Having someone leading from the front, at the top, makes it a lot clearer, and easier for us at the Voice to make decisions, so I welcome this latest announcement," Mr Dillon said.
"It is a great thing having someone at the front that is leading and saying we should be doing this, instead of having people with no backbone," he said.
"Lets get behind him and do it together, all of us."
