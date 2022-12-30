Every Thursday, John, Vickie, and Graham meet at the Mosiac Centre at Rocherlea as part of a group which supports people with young onset dementia.
The group is run by two support workers, Francis Groenewold and Toni Chirichello, who spend their days helping people with young-onset dementia.
Younger onset dementia, also known as early onset dementia, is any form of dementia in people under the age of 65.
Although dementia is much less common in people under 65, it can be diagnosed in people in their fifties, forties and even thirties. As of 2019, approximately 27,247 Australians were living with younger-onset dementia.
Ms Groenewold said it was more common than people think.
"Most people associate dementia as an age thing, something for elderly people and they also think that it's a normal part of ageing, but dementia isn't a normal part of ageing," Ms Groenewold said.
John was first diagnosed with dementia eight years ago and said he used to experience mood swings and become easily agitated.
He said it was "very scary" when he was first diagnosed.
"You definitely make lots of mistakes with your memory, you sort of can't mix with people as much, you just feel out of place," John said.
"I get lots of anxiety and depression, which comes with it. When you have family, and they want to go for walks on mountains, you can't do it.
"You have people come up to say hello, but you don't know who they are. You have to think or ask somebody who they are. It doesn't happen all the time, but it does happen a lot," he said.
Vickie was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago and said the diagnosis was "very frightening".
"I can't think about things. I get a lot of anxiety," she said.
Graham was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago and said he struggled to think of words to make sentences.
John said the dementia group has allowed him to express himself without judgement and that social gatherings also helped him mentally.
"It stops you from being so lonely. We love coming here, and we are all friends and have known each other for years.
"As normal people, we do make mistakes and we might be jumpy and agitated, but we are just normal people, really," he said.
Ms Groenewold said the group participated in many recreational activities, including painting, drawing and recreational walks.
"As dementia progresses, your community shrinks, so you need an outlet and you need somewhere where you can be yourself. The small group is very important," she said.
If you suspect someone you know has younger onset dementia, you can contact the National Dementia Helpline on 1800 100 500.
