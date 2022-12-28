The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TasFoods Limited appoints key staffer

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasFoods CEO Scott Hadley is looking to bring the company to its first profit. Picture: Supplied

Agribusiness TasFoods Limited has appointed a key staffer with a background in the dairy sector and finance as it continues to hunt elusive profitability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.