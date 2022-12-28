The state government has outlined its vision for Tasmanian women to have equal choice, opportunities and resources with the release of a new strategy.
The Equal means Equal: Tasmanian Women's Strategy 2022-2027 has been launched by the state government.
Women's Minister Jo Palmer said that the strategy's three goals were to change social and cultural attitudes, empower women and girls to participate in all aspects of society, and acknowledge and recognise women's experiences, achievements, and success.
"I would like to thank the members of the Tasmanian Women's Council for their guidance, expertise and advice throughout the development of this strategy.
"We have consulted widely on this strategy, receiving more than 500 responses to a public survey during the development stage in 2021, and 17 written submissions were received regarding the draft strategy in 2022.
"Through this consultation, we heard loud and clear gender equality is more important now than ever.
"Our government has allocated $800,000 over four years to implement the strategy."
Ms Palmer said vital actions of the plan included creating tools and resources to help the government and the broader community to develop gender-equal policies, projects, and business practices; further expand the government's annual gender budget statement to communicate how our investments are supporting the achievement of gender equality; develop an evaluation framework to measure whether, and how, actions are achieving gender equality; raise the visibility of women's experiences.
"I am proud to launch this strategy, but the government alone cannot create a gender-equal Tasmania - we all have a role to play."
In the strategy document, Ms Palmer admitted Tasmania had some way to go before achieving equality.
"We need to combat stereotypes that limit our opportunities, in particular how we organise our families and work lives.
"We need to eliminate bias and outright discrimination.
"And we need to celebrate the different, unique, and varied choices women and men make in living their lives.
"The actions outlined in this strategy support long- term cultural change towards a more equal future.
"Government cannot do this alone."
