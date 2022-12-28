Barrier draw coming up ahead of Longford Cup day

The Longford Cup boasts one of the highest-quality fields seen in years and Thursday's barrier draw is eagerly anticipated.
The draw will be held from 2pm at the Queens Arms Hotel in Longford.
All the leading racing participants will be there, including former top jockey and Tasmanian Hall Of Fame inductee, Max Baker.
There's a full field of 10 runners with four emergencies for the 1800-metre New Year's Day race.
Carrying the number one saddlecloth is the Adam Trinder-trained The Risk Factor who was a gallant third in this year's Launceston Cup.
Swoop Dog, a former 3YO of the year winner in Tasmania, carries the number two saddlecloth.
The bay gelding is trained by John Blacker who is also represented with Super Swoop, Argyle Beach and emergency, Costero.
The seven-race program kicks off at 1.18pm.
Meanwhile, the gallops meet scheduled for Hobart on Wednesday was postponed due to high winds and will now be on Friday evening.
LONGFORD CUP
1 The Risk Factor (Adam Trinder) 59.0
2 Swoop Dog (John Blacker) 58.5
3 Vallabar (Scott Brunton) 57.0
4 Ethical Dilemma (Peter Luttrell) 55.5
5 Encosta Fiorente (John Luttrell) 54.0
6 Super Swoop (John Blacker) 54.0
7 Perun (NZ) (Alana Fulton) B C Neto 54.0
8 Skyway Star (Scott Brunton) 54.0
9 Toulon Brook (Cameron Thompson) Ms E Byrne Burke(a1.5) 54.0
10 Argyle Beach (John Blacker) 54.0
11e Up Wind (Leanne Gaffney) 54.0
12e King Island (Angela Brakey) M Ulucinar 54.0
13e Steel Skies (Joel Flannery) Ms C M Jordan(a0) 54.0
14e Costero (John Blacker) 54.0
