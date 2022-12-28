The Examiner
Barrier draw coming up ahead of Longford Cup day

December 28 2022 - 3:30pm
Trainer John Blacker and part-owner Rob French with their Longford Cup trophies in January 2022. Super Swoop won last summer. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Longford Cup boasts one of the highest-quality fields seen in years and Thursday's barrier draw is eagerly anticipated.

