Tasmania to host world energy experts

Leading renewable energy experts will be arriving in Tasmania in 2023, providing an opportunity for the state to expand its understanding of offshore energy, according to one of the world's wind energy advocates.
Tasmania is set to hold the 'Symphony of the Renewables' World Wind Energy Association's 21st Conference and Exhibition in May, which will see up to 100 experts talk on various topics, including advanced wind turbine technologies, renewable energy grids and storage systems, and energy policy across all levels of government.
World Wind Energy Association president Peter Rae AO said Tasmania was a world leader in renewable energy and the state could be proud of its achievements in this space.
"We are one of the only places in the world that has been able to achieve 100 per cent plus renewable energy, with a target of 200 per cent, and that is always impressive to people when we talk about that overseas," Mr Rae said.
"There is a lot that Tasmanians can learn about how well off we are in tihs space, and how proud they ought to be of the achievements of their own bodies, particularly Hydro Tasmania, and be supportive of the development of something that we are really good at."
Mr Rae said the state has a world leading hydro system which influenced hydro developments all over the world, and is developing in areas such as power storage, remote area power supply, wave energy, and tidal flow electricity.
He said Tasmania was also catching up in the off-shore wind-development space, and having world experts in the state "will help the understanding of ...offshore development".
"When we first started on King Island back in the 1990's we put up three .75 negawatt wind turbines...the ones being designed for offshore are now 20 megawatts so you can get an idea of the development that has taken place," Mr Rae said.
He said the Symphony of the Renewables would foster the importance of all energy types working together to produce an effcient renewable energy system.
"It is not that one is better than another, it is about working together in different situations to design something using all of the available systems, to incorporate whatever is necessary for that particular area or site."
