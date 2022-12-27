The Examiner
World renewable energy leader Tasmania to host international exhibition

By Isabel Bird
Updated December 28 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 6:12am
Tasmania to host world energy experts

Leading renewable energy experts will be arriving in Tasmania in 2023, providing an opportunity for the state to expand its understanding of offshore energy, according to one of the world's wind energy advocates.

