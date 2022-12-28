A haunting and poignant piece of art by world-renowned artist Fiona Hall is currently on display at Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at the Royal Park site.
The gallery commissioned the piece. It's called Tarkine Thines (a log of our undoing).
While the piece will remain in the gallery's collection, it will be taken down as a display in January.
Senior curator Ash Bird said he wanted to give the artwork space to be admired in its entirety as a "powerful" standalone piece, but the room will be needed for the next exhibit.
Now living in Tasmania, Fiona Hall's work often depicts contemporary issues like globalisation, the climate crisis, materialism and capitalism. "She has an interest in what's actually happening in her own environment," Mr Bird said.
Mr Bird said this piece was Ms Hall's look at forestry.
"Tarkine is still a contentious place - people trying to save to it or trying to log it," Mr Bird said. "What Ms Hall is saying is these books, which she refers to as logs, have have two meanings a log like a journal or a log of wood. "All these words on the spines of the books are livings things or habitats under threat."
Each book has a tree type, insect or fungus on the side, a "snapshot of an ecosystem," Mr Bird said. The side has the reference numbers to logging coups.
The piece is encased in a cabinet special made in Hobart, Ms Hall spent the better part of a day installing the art.
Mr Bird said the gallery staff "painstakingly" photographed and documented the artwork. "Everything will be exactly the way that it is the next time we put it up," he said.
QVMAG's artwork like Fiona Hall's Tarkine Thine, and exhibitions like the Archie 100, are about bringing the larger world of art to Launceston, Mr Bird said.
He said what was special about having such a piece for QVMAG's collection was how it was a piece of history in the making.
"When we install it in another 10 years, or 20 years time, we will be able to see what's actually happened with the environment in that time," Mr Bird said.
The commission was thanks to donations from the QVMAG Arts Foundation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.