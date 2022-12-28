Queensland man dies in freak accident after BOM issue severe weather warning

2pm: The Huon Highway at Southport is now clear from the earlier fallen powerlines.
11.15am: Police are in attendance on the Huon Highway at Southport, near Old Hastings Road, where fallen powerlines are blocking the road.
Motorists are advise that the road is anticipated to be blocked for at least two hours while TasNetworks attend.
11.00am: The Bureau of Meteorology has reported of winds over 130km/h in Tasmania.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for Upper Derwent Valley, South East, North East, East Coast, Central Plateau, Midlands and parts of Western, North West Coast and Central North Forecast Districts.
High winds reported this morning include :
Winds are expected to ease from the west throughout the day.
Police urge motorists driving in areas affected by strong winds to drive with caution and be alert for debris.
A 70-year-old man from Queensland has died after he was struck by a falling branch.
In a statement, police said the incident happened at Tarraleah on Wednesday morning.
"Police and emergency services were called to a scene on the Lyell Highway about 8:10am after receiving reports of a man who had been injured," police said.
The man was provided medical treatment at the scene but did not survive his injuries. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.