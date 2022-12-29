Top things to do in Launceston during Summer

Now that Christmas is finished and new year celebrations are already at our doorstep, there will be plenty in the community looking to make the most of their remaining holidays.
Fortunately, thanks to the diverse landscape of the North-East, they won't have to look far to find plenty of exciting experiences for all ages and persuasions.
Located on the northern side of Lilydale, the reserve offers plenty for those who love to experience nature.
Two waterfalls situated minutes from each other along the same path are perfect for those who want to avoid doing any extreme hiking while also providing a terrific opportunity for some light exploration and photo opportunities.
The grounds at the front of the reserve allow family and friends to gather for an outdoor lunch and the extra space has proved popular for young families to camp on.
James Clark was one of the parents who saw the lush grounds as a perfect opportunity to introduce his children to camping.
"My daughter is actually pretty keen to get into camping, so I thought we'd do this as an introductory sort of thing," he said.
"We set up the tent and went for a swim for a few hours, which was ideal, plus we got to take Lucy [the dog] with us, so it was great fun."
Tasmania can claim to be the only true cool-climate wine region in Australia with pinot noir and chardonnay grapes; the headline acts at most vineyards.
Due to the abundance of wineries along the Tamar River and throughout the region, there are plenty of high-quality stops for those interested in tours.
One of the vineyards to be explored is family-owned and award-winning Brook Eden, located just a few minutes north of Lebrina.
Owners Annette Ferrero and her husband Ed are at their busiest this time of year, with people from all over the country and sometimes the world wanting a taste of their sought-after wine.
"People get to try our wines from the tasting menu, which includes award-winning wines, and we serve Tasmanian cheese with focaccia during the busy season," Ms Ferrero said.
Perhaps the most famous attraction in this list is the Bridestowe Lavender Estate which has well and truly gained international attention.
Situated 20 minutes west of Scottsdale, the property is 500 acres in total, with 110 of them covered by lavender.
The distinct colour and smell are an experience to behold, and there are numerous ways to do so, including helicopter rides and other guided tours.
The farm is accompanied by a restaurant, a retail store, and an ice creamery that sells lavender flavour with its iconic purple look.
Managing director Robert Ravens was thrilled with the booming popularity of the farm.
"We are an icon. Not just an Australian icon, but a global icon," he said.
"People do choose to come to Australia often to visit Bridestowe Estate, and if you look at the mix of people here, they're from every nook and cranny of the planet.
"We're seeing roughly 1000 visitors a day. It's amazing, isn't it? They're at the gate at opening time and we can't coerce them into leaving a closing time.
"It's a wonderful magnet for people seeking a very unusual form of enjoyment that's just getting out and walking."
For those who have previously visited, Mr Ravens was confident there would be something new should they return.
"We continue to evolve. The product has been sharply redefined over food service, the quality of what we offer, the daily presentations, the whole package has evolved quite markedly and people that come back year after year, love it," he said.
There are many terrific beaches along the northern coast of Tasmania and Bridport's ranks high on the list.
As the region experiences an especially warm holiday period, many have flocked to the sandy shores at Bridport to soak in the sun and sea.
Many of the local businesses in the area felt the benefits of the influx of beachgoers, including Bridport Hotel.
Restaurant manager Justin Artis said Bridport's population had swelled significantly during December.
"Because this place is a tourist town, the population has tripled within the last week," he said.
Mr Artis believed visitors will continue to flow in until school restarts, meaning those planning to make the trip up will have healthy competition for the best spot on the beach.
One of the more unique experiences on offer in the North-East is The Floating Sauna which sits on top of Lake Derby.
Surrounded by hills and trees, the location is beautiful enough to be an attraction by itself. However, the sauna adds an extra element that one would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in Australia.
Perfect for all seasons of the year, it provides a truly refreshing experience as people feel the sauna's heat before launching themselves into the coldness of the lake.
Employee for The Floating Sauna, Murray Argo, said the sauna has been popular for groups as well as individuals.
"People get a lot out of it; they have a bit of a detachment from everything for a while, switch off and get a little bit of time to themselves," he said.
"People book the whole session to themselves or just come and sit in there by themselves, but we get a lot of shared sessions too. You might have people that don't know each other, and they're sometimes the best sessions. Everyone's sitting around getting to know each other and swapping travel stories."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
