A Malaysian tradition 14 years in the making was continued at the Launceston Carnival on Wednesday night.
Azim Aliyas led home a posse of the country's top track riders to claim the Launceston Wheel and among the first to congratulate him was Rizal Tisin who was the first Malaysian to make the honour role in the event's distinguished history.
Tisin edged out home-state favourites Luke Ockerby and Ben Grenda plus veteran scratchman Glenn O'Shea to win the race in 2014 and was back at the Silverdome this year as coach of the Singaporean team.
Aliyas was proud to become the second Malaysian on an honour role featuring such greats as Matt Gilmore, Robbie McEwen, Matt Goss and Caleb Ewan.
"This means a lot," said the 20-year-old. "We don't have much publicity in Malaysia but to win in Tasmania I think is very good.
"We don't have wheelraces but I know how it works and I guess I am a big name too now!"
Tisin - whose team train in Malaysia because Singapore does not have a velodrome - was delighted for his compatriot and said he will always have fond memories of Launceston.
"I'm excited when I come here and show the riders my picture becausae they did not believe me," said the 38-year-old. "I took a picture of my name in the program and posted it on my Instagram."
The Malaysians treated the event like a team pursuit, denying Launceston's Josh Duffy a place in the final and a shot at a third victory, Aliyas winning from 120m (in 1:56.87) with compatriot Zulhelmi Bin Zainal (130m) third behind Kiwi Reuben Webster (150m).
Victoria's reigning champion Graeme Frislie and fellow scratchmarker Stephen Hall were unable to make up the deficit.
However, there was Victorian success in the women's wheelrace as Amelia Mulhern won from a mark of 180m.
The 18-year-old Melburnian held off Queenslander Kristina Clonan (10m) with Malaysian Chi Hui Nyo third (100m).
"I thought they were right behind me the whole time so just went hell for leather and hoped for the best," Mulhern said.
"I did not believe it until I came into the final straight and thought 'this is actually happening'. I did not know I had it until I crossed the line. I'm absolutely stoked. This is definitely my biggest win."
A disappointing crowd barely broke three figures despite a field featuring 30 internationals from 12 countries and the first running of an omnium in Tasmania.
The Olympic discipline is made up the four races - scratch, tempo, elimination and point score.
Launceston's Lauren Perry won three of the four to add to her Hobart Wheel victory a day earlier while Frislie added the men's event.
As always, the program showcased the strength in junior cycling with each of the under-age wheelraces providing plenty of excitement.
Longford's Ella Hubbard (120m) was a popular winner of the under-13 event, seven years after her brother Ethan had won the same race.
"That was very exciting," said the Cressy District High student.
"I've never won anything like this before. I'm not sure how far I want to go with cycling, it's just about making friends at the moment."
The other junior wheelrace winners came from slightly further afield with South Australian Ava Schmidtke (250m) claiming the under-17 event while under-15 winner Filip Nessler (140m) is from Western Australia but originally from Poland.
"I moved six months ago for the weather and lifestyle," said 13-year-old Nessler. "That was hard but pretty good and definitely one of my biggest wins."
Schmidtke, 15, added: "I had some great people working with me, it was a good group and I thought I had to go because people were coming behind very quickly so I just gave it everything."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
