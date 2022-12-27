Arming people with knowledge on how to deal with those experiencing mental distress is the aim of a course run by a North-West organisation.
Big hART will run a mental health first aid course on January 20 and 21.
Big hART associate state manager Holly Rankin-Smith said the idea for running the course was devised alongside some young people the organisation was working with last year.
"They were quite passionate about mental health on the North-West and access to services being quite limited.
"And one of the outcomes we workshopped with them was community members being better equipped to step in or to notice when someone was having a mental health challenge or crisis."
Mrs Rankin-Smith said she had already completed a mental health first aid course.
"It's just a way to equip people to know what to look out for with their family, friends and community to know how to respond when someone's in a mental health crisis in a way that isn't panicked.
"I think it benefits others because it's reducing stigma.
"I think it helps to normalise that mental health is something we all experience."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
