Multiple buildings damaged after bushfire rips through West Coast town

"It was like a warzone.
"You turn sideways, and there was a fire in the grass or coming up to houses."
This is how Rosebery resident Colin Fellows described the scene after a bushfire swept through the town and damaged multiple buildings.
The Mount Black Lodge, which used to be the town's old hospital, was destroyed by bushfire while embers from the flames triggered spot fires around Rosebery that damaged other buildings.
The Tasmania Fire Service said the bushfire began on Baillieu Street around 12:30pm on December 27 near the MMG Rosebery Mine.
The TFS said that the fire spread quickly and that the cause of the blaze was unknown at this stage.
Crews around the North-West, including as far-flung as Burnie and Somerset, were called to the town to fight the fire.
The TFS said that it deployed 40 firefighters and three aircraft to assist.
The Rosebery Heritage Centre was one of the buildings damaged due to embers.
"We had to bust all the eaves, and the firefighters put their hoses up through the roof and managed to save that," said Mr Fellows.
Mr Fellows said that the townsfolk remained calm during the bushfire.
"We were running around with hoses trying to water around the houses.
"Spot fires were starting in front yards and fences.
"If we hadn't done that, the houses probably would have burnt down."
TFS regional fire controller Tony Wood said the blaze had burnt around three hectares of land.
"All fires are contained however firefighting activities will continue into the night to completely extinguish the fire.
"I urge members of the Rosebery community to keep up to date with details on the Tas Alert website, and take steps to prepare and keep safe."
An evacuation centre has been set up at the Zeehan Study Hub, with the Rosebery District School also available as a safe place for residents.
West Coast Mayor Shane Pitt said the bushfire was devastating.
"Any emergency in our towns like this in any of our towns is dramatic.
"We're a close-knit community, and it's devastating."
Cr Pitt said he believed that not enough burn-offs had been done around the West Coast.
"Parks and Wildlife have done a little bit of burning off around Zeehan, but as for our other communities, there hasn't been a lot done.
"I understand the TFS has been trying to get some burn-offs done.
"For some time now, we've seen there's a big issue with the amount of dry undergrowth in our area."
Cr Pitt said the West Coast Council had been encouraging landowners to remove undergrowth and long grass from their properties in the lead-up to the bushfire season.
"But the biggest problem is that a lot of the land around our towns is owned by the crown.
"We've written to ministers on numerous occasions about cleaning the crown land around the towns and the waterways."
Cr Pitt worried about what would come for the rest of summer.
"If the bushfire at Rosebery is anything to go by, we're in for a very torrid time."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.