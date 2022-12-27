The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

West Coast Mayor Shane Pitt expresses concern following bushfire near Rosebery

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:43pm, first published 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple buildings damaged after bushfire rips through West Coast town

"It was like a warzone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.