The strong family connection behind Stephen Foster's victory in the George Foster Memorial at Latrobe Carnival wasn't lost on him.
Foster managed to go one better than last year's outing in the same event, where nothing could split him and Kody Steers for first place.
"I was very happy to win my grandfather's memorial, the 15" underhand," Foster said on Tuesday.
"It's a championship win I've been working really hard and knocking at the door.
"Kody's beaten me [before] - and I'm just really pleased to beat Kody because he's really hard to beat."
In a field also containing Gerald Youles, Foster said he had one of his best chops because "I had to".
Over the past two years Foster has lost 60 kilograms, and undergone a knee reconstruction.
He said the upcoming Tasmanian chops were a lead in to the Sydney Show, where world titles would be up for grabs.
"I want to get one on the board before I get too old because my grandfather, uncle and dad's names are all on the board there for world titles - and that's my aim."
Meanwhile, there was hot competition on the return of the Tasmanian Single Handed Saw Title.
The championship was won by Brad Turner, who finished in a time of 22.6 seconds.
The final also included New South Wales' Clayton Read, who arrived solely to compete in the championship however was unable to recover from hitting a knot with his start.
Turner admitted he thought Read would be the one to beat.
"It's one of my better events, definitely probably my second best event," Turner said.
"10 years ago I would've said it was my best, but yeah I didn't expect to get up and win here today.
"I was more than happy the way I pulled. Pete Foster called me through the log, called me beautifully in how to run the saw."
In single hand, he said starting was something he was renowned for.
"I'm a real good starter at the top of the log," he said
"I'm probably not the most brilliant in the way I feed the saw because I have a habit of wrapping the saw, but I've always gotten away with it, so I figure I'm too old to change it."
The championship hasn't been run since Turner moved to Tasmania nearly four-years-ago, and he played a big role in its revival.
"... I just happened to see Mark at Belly's Bar at Latrobe and he said 'I'll sponsor that for you' and I was rapt," he said.
Turner also won the Jack and Jill state title at Port Arthur with is partner Kris Brown on Monday.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
