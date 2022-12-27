The Examiner
Kristina Clonan joins startlist for Launceston Carnival

Updated December 27 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 3:33pm
Kristina Clonan lines up with Macey Stewart in the final of the 2019 Launceston Women's Wheelrace at the Silverdome. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston Silverdome will play host to local riders Josh Duffy and Lauren Perry for the only indoor carnival of the Tasmanian series on Wednesday.

