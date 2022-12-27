Two wombats raised since they were joeys by a wombat rehabilitation group were believed to be killed deliberately on a beach in Kelso.
Wombat rehabilitator for Wombat Rescue Tasmania, Brendan Dredge, said he believed one was run over due track marks found on the body, while another suffered blunt trauma to the head.
"We believe the girl was run over as she had signs of tracks across her body, while the male had suffered blunt trauma to the head and was bleeding from the nose," Mr Dredge said.
"It would be quite sad if someone actually chased the wombat to kill it by hand."
Mr Dredge had been a wombat rehabilitator for the past 10 years and raises them to be released back into the wild from his home in Sheffield.
"We released them into their natural habitat which is what you need to do. We raised them for two years at Greens Beach and unfortunately they were hit," he said.
"The female was hit right in the open on quite a shallow beach. Saying you couldn't see a large wombat running around in the sand; it's pretty easy to go around it."
Mr Dredge became interested in helping wombats when he first came across one riddled with mange.
"No-one wanted it because you can catch it quite easily; it causes scabies in humans. There were no other carers that wanted to take it on so I decided to care for it myself," he said.
"There's roughly 20-odd carers in Tasmania's North that rescue wombats."
He said next to vehicles, mange is the biggest killer of wombats.
According to Wombat Rescue Australia, mange is caused by a microscopic parasite that burrows under the skin and tunnels into the hair follicles resulting in severe itching, hair loss, thick scabs and an emaciated condition.
Thankfully the condition is treatable by drenching the wombat in a chemical called Cydectin.
"Our dose was just increased so we're no longer prolonging the death of wombats anymore, we're actually curing it which is great," Mr Dredge said.
Mr Dredge currently looks after two wombats, with one nearly ready to be released at 18 kilograms.
"The minimum size for release is 15 kilograms, but I like to have them a bit bigger so they can protect themselves against other males and predators."
READ MORE: Beerfest 2022 features major headline acts
He said the emotional toll of raising wombats and releasing them can be great.
"It's extremely hard - you spend a couple of years with an animal that gets quite attached to you, Mr Dredge said.
"Even at the end when you do everything right and separate yourself from it so it can become wild.
"The process is still very hard."
"To then release them and have them run over or hurt, it's just heartbreaking."
Mr Dredge said he wanted to see more signage and awareness made for wildlife on beaches.
"It would be good for people to know what animals you can find on the beach, especially one like Kelso and Greens Beach," he said.
The bushland is right next to the beach so wombats are travelling down from there onto the beaches. It's their natural habitat.
"I know it's the holidays and we're all in a rush but you're going to come across wildlife," Mr Dredge said.
Mange affected or injured wombats can be reported to Wombat Rescue Tasmania 0419 585 001.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.