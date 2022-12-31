While the newly elected City of Launceston mayor has only been sworn in for two months, he sat in the deputy mayor seat for most of 2022 and was a part of the council's efforts over the past 12 months, a "very busy 12 months", he says.
"It's been an exciting and challenging year, and I'm looking forward to 2023," Cr Danny Gibson said.
The City of Launceston council manages $1.4 billion in infrastructure, including 385km of urban roads, 365km of rural roads, 605km of footpaths, 87 bridges and some 150 parks and reserves.
"We deliver approximately 200 different services to our community and manage important community facilities like the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Launceston Leisure & Aquatic Centre, the Carr Villa Memorial Park and Launceston Waste Centre," he said.
"We provide services from childhood immunisations to swimming lessons, food safety inspections to stormwater modelling, planning services to recycling collection, and a host of others too many to mention."
Cr Gibson said the October elections were an exciting time.
"We have a new-look council with a great mix of experienced and new councillors," he said.
It's a really exciting time for Launceston. But, while we've achieved much over the past 12 months, there's still a lot of work to do to ensure Launceston is best placed to take advantage of the opportunities around us."
Some of the highlights for the council in 2022
There were some sadder moments in the year, such as the passing of former councillor Ted Sands in April.
Mr van Zetten was Launceston's longest-serving mayor, having served five successive terms in the city's highest public office. He was first elected to the City of Launceston in 2005 before being elected mayor in 2007.
"Serving as mayor of Launceston had been a tremendous honour, but I am now looking forward to spending more time with my amazing wife Lyndle, our children Carmen, Joshua and Rosita and our beautiful grandchildren," Mr van Zetten said at the time.
Councillors Rob Soward, Karina Stojansek, Nick Daking and Jim Cox, joined Albert van Zetten in announcing they would not recontest their positions.
Launceston was a buzz when the council issued a release about a person falling into the City Park monkey enclosure, with the story making international news.
Even as the year comes to a close, the council continued their efforts, including the draft Aboriginal Partnership plan, one of the final items passed by the previous council in October.
In April, the council launched on-the-ground support for homeless people following a meeting where people living rough came to the council sharing their distress.
Despite this area generally being outside the council's portfolio, it was decided to launch portable toilets and keep some toilet blocks open 24/7.
Council is still working on rolling out portable showers.
In September, the council announced an increase in visitation at the Launceston Leisure & Aquatic Centre.
UTAS Inveresk development continued, which is a priority of the Launceston City Deal. The River's Edge Building will welcome students in April 2023.
Launceston had its first full year as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. In 2022, the council approved a $25,000 funding request from the Launceston Gastronomy program, seeking to leverage opportunities from the city's designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in November 2021.
Council asset Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery launched its future plan in June, which looks at the pathway forward for QVMAG in hopes for it to become self-sufficient.
After announcing the Archie 100 exhibition in 2021, it finally came alive with the opening in October and has had more than 8000 visitors.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
