The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council elections, monkey break-ins and major art events for Launceston in 2022

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 31 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snapshot for City of Launceston council 2022

While the newly elected City of Launceston mayor has only been sworn in for two months, he sat in the deputy mayor seat for most of 2022 and was a part of the council's efforts over the past 12 months, a "very busy 12 months", he says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.