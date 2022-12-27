A St Helens-based group is on the lookout for more sculptors to contribute artwork to the region's scenic Georges Bay walk as part of a push to attract more tourists.
Off The Trail Sculpture Walk, an initiative of the community-led St Helens Destination Action Plan Group, features a series of sculptures along the popular track.
After securing funding from the Tasmanian government, the first group of sculptures was launched in June and includes works by Andrew Redman, Gavin Wagner, and Anita Denholm.
Unveiled as part of the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival, DAP now hope to add at least one new sculpture a year to the walk as part of the festival's program.
In an Expression of Interest document the group said submissions must be in keeping with the coastal environment, and aim to showcase and complement the natural features of the area.
"We welcome submissions from individuals or groups, who wish to be funded to design, create and install the inaugural sculptures for this exciting new public trail," it read.
Submissions will close in early February, with the successful applicant or group to be announced later in the month.
The new sculptor will be unveiled as part of next year's Winter Arts Festival, held between June 9 and 12.
