Off The Trail Sculpture Walk opens for expressions of interest

By Clancy Balen
December 27 2022 - 5:30pm
A sculpture by artist Andrew Redman along the Off The Track walk at Georges Bay. Picture by Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival

A St Helens-based group is on the lookout for more sculptors to contribute artwork to the region's scenic Georges Bay walk as part of a push to attract more tourists.

