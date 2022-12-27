Prepare ahead for NYE fireworks, warn RSPCA

Ensure your pets are wearing ID tags and their microchip details are up to date

If you know a storm is coming, or fireworks are planned, ensure your pets are exercised and well fed before the storm starts

Leave the TV or radio on to mask any sounds

Remove any sharp objects that might cause injury to a panicking animal

Birds and pocket pets like guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets can also become distressed from fireworks. Bring their cages or hutches inside if possible and provide extra bedding or cover their cage with a thick sheet to allow them to hide

Horses are particularly vulnerable to bolting when exposed to fireworks, so make sure to securely stable them away from firework noises

Wildlife can also be affected by the unexpected noises and bright lights fireworks produce. Contact your local wildlife carer group if you see anything of concern