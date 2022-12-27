Prepare ahead for NYE fireworks, warn RSPCA

With New Years Eve coming up, RSPCA Tasmania chief officer is asking people to consider the impacts and stress to animals.
"The most important thing about fireworks is to prepare ahead of time," RSPCA Tas chief officer Jan Davis said.
A dog can hear 10 times better than a human. Fireworks typically explode at a staggering 145-150 decibels - as loud as a jet engine at close quarters - so these explosions can be frightening and even harmful.
Ms Davis advised if you have a particularly nervous animal, to make sure they are in a safe place where they can't bolt and in an enclosure where they can't hurt themselves.
"Thunder shirts are good for dogs," she said.
"Make sure you're with your animals if you can be."
Ms Davis said the silver lining with NYE fireworks, is at least people can prepare for the fireworks.
"Unexpected fireworks can be a real problem," she said.
If your animals has severe reactions to fireworks, Ms Davis said you can take them to the vet to be sedated.
"Just understand what your critter is like and what the best thing for them is," she said.
If your pet does become lost, contact your local council and nearby care centres like the RSPCA.
Alison Foletta
