The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA Tasmania says preparation is key for fireworks and pets

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 27 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prepare ahead for NYE fireworks, warn RSPCA

With New Years Eve coming up, RSPCA Tasmania chief officer is asking people to consider the impacts and stress to animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.