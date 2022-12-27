Tasmania JackJumpers have another chance to knock off the NBL's top-ranked team.
The JackJumpers face the Sydney Kings at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday night in what will be their second meeting of the season.
Tassie are coming off an impressive 93-82 victory against finals-contender New Zealand Breakers at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Boxing Day.
It was a significant triumph given the Breakers had taken the points from their opening three encounters this season.
The victory kept the sixth-ranked JackJumpers in touch with the top two.
Their 208-centremetre centre Will Magnay is looking forward to playing on Sydney captain Xavier Cooks.
"There's MVP candidate Cooks which is always a big challenge for me," Magnay said.
"I think (New Zealand's) Dererk Pardon should be an MVP candidate as well, he's a hell of a player and I really like those big match-ups and I'm looking forward to it."
The 24-year-old had a productive outing when playing against Pardon.
He sunk nine points and pulled down nine rebounds from his 21 minutes of play.
Pardon was on court 10 minutes longer and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Magnay reflected on how he has been going since returning to the court six weeks ago from a long-term knee injury.
His first game of the season was also against the Breakers at the Silverdome.
"The games have slowed down a bit for me, when you're first back out there it's pretty quick and sped up," he said.
"They're (New Zealand) really physical and up into you so to (return) against a team like that was pretty tough and I think I've had a pretty good string of games and practices.
"I've got JB (Jarred Bairstow) crawling all over me and he makes it hard for me as well so I get pretty good practice at it.
"But I think it's slowed down a bit and my conditioning is still not quite there but it's definitely getting there."
The JackJumpers won the rebound count 45-29 against the Breakers which pleased coach Scott Roth.
"Rebounding is something we've continued to stress and against this team - they outhustled us a few times," he said.
"Then the foul discipline wasn't great in the first half but was very good in the second half for the most part.
"So those two areas are continuous things we harp on."
The JackJumpers have 10 wins and eight losses while the Kings have 12 victories and five defeats.
Sydney are coming off a 101-80 win over Melbourne United on Christmas Day.
The JackJumpers defeated the Kings 84-76 on December 11 in Sydney after they played off in the grand final series earlier this year.
The JackJumpers stormed home with a 26-6 final quarter.
Magnay, who has played eight games this season, was on court about half of that game and scored eight points.
Cooks scored 12 points and played 30 minutes.
The JackJumpers have two home games in Hobart following their Sydney battle.
They face South East Melbourne at 2pm on New Year's Day and Melbourne United at 5.30pm on January 7.
