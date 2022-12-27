Hundreds of thousands of Australians descend on retail stores in their cities and online each December 26 this year, spending an estimated $23.5 billion nationwide.
Data from the Australian Retailers Association reported sales in clothing to have double-digit growth, with a predicted rise of 11.4 per cent over last year, followed by department stores with an 8.9 per cent growth forecast.
Launceston board games shop Good Games owner Nick Alcorso said despite the rise of internet sales, he wasn't worried about competing with the online market.
"I think there's always a place for local retail; people want to talk through their decisions," Mr Alcorso said.
"You do get people who come in to compare numbers, but people want instant gratification and when they want that, they're going to spend more in-store than wait a week."
Mr Alcorso said the Launceston community tended to back its local retailers.
"I imagine most cities do, but with the big sales, you just can't compare. People are willing to support so much to support local, but they're not going to pass on stupid discounts available online," he said.
"The thing I've learnt over the last three years is Tasmania is going to be isolated from online sales probably forever."
"Tasmania is completely treated as a regional area which means it takes longer to get things in the post."
Mr Alcorso said Boxing Day sales had always been good for him.
"It's usually more than the pre-Christmas period, but I wasn't so sure this year because Christmas has been so weird," he said.
"It's been much later starts to sales. I thought people would have less disposable income as we're more of a discretionary spending type store, but it looks like people are just treating themselves."
"I thought it would be a quiet one, but I suspect it's bigger than last Christmas, which is great."
He said the biggest difference from last year was having adequate stock.
"Last year, we were still coming out of COVID, and everything was delayed. We didn't know what would come in time."
READ MORE: Gorge Hotel TASCAT hearing wrapped up
"COVID changed the product mix. Rather than people looking for board games they could play with their families at home, they started looking for more social types of games."
Mr Alcorso said he didn't think COVID changed people's perceptions of local shopping.
"I did at the time, people we're very quick to point out they supported local stores, but now I think online retailing is just becoming more and more of a thing," he said..
"The American model exports culture. It used to be music and TV shows now it's Amazon.
Local shopper Katelyn Victory normally avoids boxing day crowds but wanted to try something different.
"It's nice going out without waiting in lines, everything is more normal now," Ms Victory said.
"I think it's very important to shop locally. During COVID, finding things more organically and helping out local businesses was very crucial."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.