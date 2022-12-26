The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston gripped by heatwave as temperatures soar

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 27 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many families opted to visit Cataract Gorge during the heat of Boxing Day. Picture Rod Thompson

Launceston is in the midst of a heatwave as temperatures reach above 30 degrees following Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.