Launceston is in the midst of a heatwave as temperatures reach above 30 degrees following Christmas Day.
Boxing Day reached a high of 31 and Tuesday is expected to hit 34, meaning it could be the city's hottest December day on record.
The heat isn't expected to dissipate to its usual level either, with the overnight forecast predicting it to stay at 20 degrees as Launceston moves into Wednesday.
The numbers are a far cry from the same dates last year when the average max temperature was 23.1 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology has announced a severe heatwave warning, with senior forecaster Michael Conway one of those analysing the almost unprecedented levels of heat.
"These warnings are pretty new, they've just started in October this year and there are three levels, low-level intensity, severe and extreme," he said.
"What the severe warning indicates is that this hit of heat is not a one-off. It's over a three-day period."
The scorching sun brings plenty of dangers, especially to those most vulnerable such as the elderly, infants, toddlers and children, pregnant women, outside workers and those with chronic medical conditions.
However, the weather can adversely affect everyone, and the Department of Health has listed guidelines to help cope with the heat:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
