Two similar-style housing developments have been proposed to the City of Launceston council featuring multiple apartments in single buildings.
A Tamar Street location will expand on an existing property to build 10 units over two storeys.
Another is on St Leonards Road, which will have three apartments over two storeys.
13 Tamar Street is about 500 metres from the Inveresk University of Tasmania campus.
The site is suited for student housing, with each flat having an open-plan bedroom with a kitchenette and an en-suite. The building will have a communal space and dining area on the first floor.
Flat sizes vary from 26.6 metres squared to 34 metres squared.
The St Leonards Road build will have more amenities with the three apartments: two two-bedroom apartments, 23.5 metres squared and 38.33 metres squared and one with three bedrooms, 73 metres squared.
There is currently an unused shop front at the location, which in the development application said has been unused for several years and is currently used for storage. Under the proposed plans, the shop will be converted into an apartment.
Tasmania has faced an ongoing housing crisis, with limited rental houses available and skyrocketing rents.
With limited land space in Launceston, apartment style buildings may be a way forward.
The development of UTAS in Inveresk will see more people coming into the CBD to live, either all year round or from March to November during semester.
In the past financial year, City of Launceston council approved 391 residential developments which equates to $107 million worth of investment.
The Tasmanian Government is pushing for more affordable housing and offer the Private Rental Incentives program.
Under the PRI program, property owners are invited to make their homes available for affordable rent to households on low incomes and who have low or no support needs.
Rents are capped at between 25 to 30 per cent below median rates in their region.
In return, property owners receive an incentive payment of up to $9900 per property per annum.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
