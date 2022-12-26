Public art already has a home in Lilydale, with its art poles but a mural will value add to the art culture.
Community group Lilydale Arts commissioned the mural to depict the heart of the town.
Artist Leanne Hodgetts said the mural was the "final swansong" from Lilydale Arts.
"It's a farewell and a thank you to the community," she said.
The mural depicts a Lilydale take on the French countryside style mural with people sitting outside a café.
"It's something cheerful," Ms Hodgetts said.
"There is so much ugliness in the world, we need something beautiful."
She said hopefully people will stop and enjoy themselves, like the people in the mural.
Ms Hodgetts said so far the feedback from people was positive.
Members of Lilydale Arts added to the wall art as well - speckled across are birds, bees and flowers painted by the members.
A hidden detail is a game, the wheelbarrow has a message there are 10 tiny mice to find in the mural.
Ms Hodgetts started the mural at the end of August and it has taken more than 160 hours of work.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
