The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters To The Editor | Indignation over theft of war heroes medals

By Editor
Updated December 26 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Indignation over theft of war hero's medals

WEARY'S MEDALS

It's absolutely outrageous thieves could steal the medals belonging to World War II veteran Sir Weary Dunlop's family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.