Letters: Indignation over theft of war hero's medals

It's absolutely outrageous thieves could steal the medals belonging to World War II veteran Sir Weary Dunlop's family.
If you understood how these men of the second 40th and 2nd and 3rd machine gunners were captured, maltreated, and flagrantly abused by Japanese soldiers in Timor/Java, Burma Rail and in Japan as prisoners of war, it is incomprehensible to understand why would they do this.
Our society reveres their efforts on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day - as we do for all armed service men and women.
But to steal war medallions from family members needs a societal change.
Rodney Stone, Greens Beach.
World recognition of the need to protect our world's precious land and seas saw countries negotiating for global agreement on the protection of 30 per cent of our world's land and seas by 2030.
The goal is to decrease the alarming rate of loss of biodiversity due to climate change, habitat loss, pollution and development.
Meanwhile, back in Tasmania our government continues to push the expansion of industrial fin-fish farming into waters all along our North and North-West Coast with the spruiking of its highly dubious 10 year salmon plan.
This industry has a long record of causing habitat destruction, pollution and resultant loss of biodiversity.
It sounds short-sighted, highly irresponsible and morally bankrupt to me.
Speak up for our oceans now fellow Tasmanians.
Cass Wright, Port Sorell.
Breaking news in The Examiner, (December 22): Break O'Day Council has called on the state and federal government to consider system changes to attract and retain doctors in the region, as St Marys Community Health Centre continues to operate with a single doctor.
So can someone tell me why Ochre Health St Helens is not already the main health service provider for St Marys when they're only 40-odd kilometres away from each other?
Stephen Flack, St Helens.
