Monday marks the final day of Hanukkah, bringing the eight day festival of lights to a close.
The 2000 year old tradition celebrates the first time in history Jewish people fought against religious discrimination and continues to do so today.
According to Chabad of Tasmania, the Hebrew word Chanukah means "dedication," and is thus named because it celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple.
Director of Chabad of Tasmania Rabbi Yochanan Gordon and his family spent the past eight days travelling to different Jewish communities around the state to join them in festivities and spread Jewish culture throughout Tasmania.
"It's been amazing, we've traveled a lot and today we're heading to Smithton to visit the Jews up there," Rabbi Gordon said.
He said during the Christmas period, many people tend to assume Jewish people are celebrating the popular holiday instead of Hanukkah.
"I think Christmas became very commercialised over the years and because of that many people are actually surprised to hear we don't celebrate Christmas," Rabbi Gordon said.
In a demonstration of sharing their love with the community, Chabad of Tasmania installed a menorah at the arrivals gate in the Launceston Airport to show the multiculturalism of Launceston.
It also acts as a stand against anti-Semitism in Tasmania.
"I think people have really appreciated seeing us and joining in on the festivities. We had a number of people who were excited when they saw the menorah in the airport," Rabbi Gordon said.
The Jewish community has a long history in Tasmania, years before the first synagogue was built in Hobart in 1845.
According to the Hobart Synagogue website, Jewish people were among the earliest convicts and free settlers, some arriving in the first convict ships to Van Diemen's Land.
Rabbi Gordon told The Examiner at the start of the holiday this year's Hanukkah was a stand against the rise of anti-Semetic activity in Australia.
On the first day of Hanukkah, a 4.9 metre menorah was lit in the Brisbane Street Mall, which in Jewish culture celebrates the Menorah lighting in the temple where a miracle took place 2200 years ago.
"The Jewish community stands behind anyone who feels persecuted, Jewish or not," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
