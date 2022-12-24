The City of Launceston Community Christmas lunch returned this year with 350 registrations at its new venue, the Door Hope Church.
Operations Manager at City Mission Ray Green said the day started off by connecting with volunteers and thanking them for their time.
"It's been awesome. Everyone is so happy to be here and it's great to see," Mr Green said.
"It's always going to create a nice event when you have a good number of volunteers mixing with people who attend the day."
He said 350 people registered for the lunch but numbers could have grown or dropped off.
"Sometimes people decide to make plans on the day or people hear about it and show up out of the blue so it could go either way.
"It's been really nice having the Door of Hope to host this year as it's been pretty difficult to find a venue big enough for an event this size."
City of Launceston councillor George Razay was volunteering at the lunch and said he was excited to share Christmas Day with the community.
"We want to create something fun for people who are homeless, in need or just have no one to spend the day with," Dr Razay said.
"We're an equal, fair dinkum society and there's no better way to practice it than on Christmas Day."
Dr Razay said it's nice to share the joy of Christmas with everyone.
"I'm really excited about my job as a councillor because I feel like I'm practicing by helping the community in a different way."
Christmas lunch volunteer Michelle Kaal said she's always done volunteer work and felt more than happy to help at the event.
"There's a lot of people these days living in their cars or are struggling financially so we do what we can to help out."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
