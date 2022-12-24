The Examiner
Annual community Christmas lunch goes ahead in new venue

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated December 25 2022 - 2:13pm, first published 5:00am
City of Launceston councillor George Razay and Committee members Christine Hepburn and Peter Freak at the Door of Hope Christmas dinner. Picture by Rod Thompson

The City of Launceston Community Christmas lunch returned this year with 350 registrations at its new venue, the Door Hope Church.

