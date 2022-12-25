The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

NW Pride Christmas lunch at Riverbend Park

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 25 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW Pride's first Launceston Christmas lunch brought people together who might otherwise be isolated. Picture by Rod Thompson

For the first time, North West Pride hosted an LGBTQIA+ inclusive Christmas picnic lunch at Riverbend Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.