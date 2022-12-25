For the first time, North West Pride hosted an LGBTQIA+ inclusive Christmas picnic lunch at Riverbend Park.
The Launceston event was held in tandem with the event held at Anzac Park in Ulverstone.
NW Pride president Garry Wakefield said this time of year can be hard for the LGBTQIA+ community, which was why it was important to host these events.
"Christmas is a time where people get together with their families and, and sometimes that's not an easy time for LGBT people," he said.
"Knowing that there's already some mental health issues in the LGBT community, having an event that can bring people together and bring that sense of community and family at a time when people can often be feel the highlight of them not having that, is really vital."
READ MORE: Govt unveils home building insurance bill
The Launceston event was hosted by NW Pride committee member Dave Curry and saw a handful of people attend.
Mr Curry agreed with Mr Wakefield on why an event like an LGBTQIA+ Christmas was important.
"It's important that we have a group where people can come together and celebrate and not feel alone," he said.
"We've come together to celebrate and share food and friendship.
"We're having a good chat about our lives and where we've been and hopefully we're going to in the future."
Attendees brought a plate of food to share while enjoying the sun and community for the inaugural Launceston NW Pride Christmas lunch.
We're having a good chat about our lives and where we've been and hopefully we're going to in the future.- NW Pride Dave Curry
Attendee Claire McGrath said she was often isolated and decided to get out for Christmas Day.
"My mum passed away in September, Christmas isn't usually a big thing for me but I decided to be with people," she said.
Ms McGrath said it was important to have a good time on Christmas.
Mr Curry said NW Pride has started to host events in the northern area since March.
READ MORE: Tasmania Zoo welcomes Red-Handed Tamarins
"North West pride has sort of opened a few doors for people who maybe have been forgotten a little bit by society," he said.
Mr Curry said NW Pride hoped to do more events in 2023 and offer community to Northern Tasmanian LGBTQIA+ members.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.