Eight drink drivers have been arrested by Tasmanian Police since 'Operation Safe Arrival' launched on December 23.
The operation extends to January 3, where police are targeting known hotspots for unsafe road behaviour and are patrolling main roads and highways, alternative routes out of towns and cities, back streets, rural roads and entertainment districts.
Four drink drivers were caught in Kingston the night the operation launched, and an 18-year-old provisional driver was arrested on Saturday in Devonport.
A 45-year-old Devonport woman was also caught drink driving at nearly four times the legal limit December 23, returning a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.191.
Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said last year two people were killed and seven seriously injured in crashes on Tasmanian roads during the festive season.
"Keeping everyone safe on our roads is a mission for the whole community, not just police," Commissioner Bodnar said.
According to the Transport Accident Commission, around 25 people or one in six deaths had a BAC level of under 0.05.
Around 175,000 people admit to driving when they're over 0.05.
"If you're out on the roads we need you to pay attention, buckle up, watch your speed, rest if you're tired and never drink drive," Commissioner Bodnar said.
"Small mistakes cost lives."
Dangerous driving reports and evidence can be submitted to the police through the Tasmanian Police website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
